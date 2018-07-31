Barack Obama and Joe Biden reunite with surprise lunch at DC bakery

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The bromance between Barack Obama and Joe Biden is alive and well.

The former president and vice president were spotted hanging out Monday at Dog Tag Bakery in the Georgetown section of Washington, D.C., where they got some lunch and met with service-disabled veterans, military spouses, and caregivers who are taking part in the bakery's fellowship program.

"I’m a little bit awestruck," bakery chief executive Amanda Ogilvie told The Washington Post. "They shook every fellow’s hand, hugged them and listened to their stories. It was just a phenomenal scene."

Ogilvie was tipped off only about six minutes before Obama and Biden arrived with their Secret Service detail, according to The Washington Post.

The old friends met with each of the 13 fellows, whom the bakery helps earn a certificate of business administration through Georgetown University's School of Continuing Studies. They snapped some selfies dressed in their khakis and button downs with the starstruck crowd while eating lunch for about 45 minutes.

It was the latest scene in a tight friendship that garnered plenty of attention during their eight years working together and included Obama presenting Biden with the presidential Medal of Freedomin an emotional ceremony.

Monday's hangout was more low key, as the pair both had ham and gruyere sandwiches, with Biden getting a piece of mint basil blueberry cake for dessert, and Obama sticking with a side salad.

"Joe's paying,'' Obama said.

