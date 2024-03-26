Maryland governor says ‘heroes’ stopped cars from crossing bridge after ship’s mayday call

A mayday call was issued before a container ship struck a pillar of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore — a decision Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said "saved lives" ahead of the bridge's collapse early on the morning of March 26.

The crew on the vessel were able to notify authorities of a power issue and that they had lost power on the ship, which alerted officials who were able to stop some vehicles from crossing the bridge before the ship collided with it, Moore said.

“Once notification came up that there was a mayday, literally by being able to stop cars from coming over the bridge,” Moore said. “These people are heroes. They saved lives."

A helicopter flies over a container ship as it rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Maryland. Mark Schiefelbein / AP

The ship was traveling at about eight knots, which Moore described as "a very rapid speed."

Emergency personnel had rescued two people and were actively searching for at least six others as of Tuesday morning.

The bridge was "fully up to code" at the time of the incident, Moore said, adding authorities were still investigating the cause of the impact and collapse. The incident appeared to be an accident and there were no signs of terrorism, Moore said.

Maryland Secretary of Transportation Paul Wiedefeld said a crew was working on repairing potholes on the bridge around the time of the collision, and that the repairs didn't have to do with the structural integrity of the bridge.

"To hear the words that the Key Bridge has collapsed, it's shocking and heartbreaking," Moore said.

"For every single one of us who are Marylanders, the words that the Key Bridge is gone — it still shakes us because for over for 47 years, that's all we've known," he added.

Dramatic video of the incident showed smoke coming from the ship as it collided with a pillar supporting the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which carries Interstate 695 over the Patapsco River south of Baltimore, and a livestream video showed vehicles crossing the bridge just before impact.

Baltimore executive says Key Bridge collapse is 'an absolute tragedy'

Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski called the collapse an "absolute tragedy" and "shock" on TODAY around 7:05 a.m., and said the bridge has been an active scene of activity for emergency responders and other city and state agencies since the bridge collapsed.

"Our primary efforts are around search and rescue right now," Olszewski said. "We have the sun coming up so we can start having our dive teams go in. We're not just doing the surface searches, but we are actively on this scene."

The steel frame of a portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of a container ship after it struck the bridge in Baltimore on March 26, 2024. Roberto Schmidt / AFP - Getty Images

One person rescued was in good condition and refused treatment, while the second was seriously injured and is being treated in a local trauma center, Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace said during a press conference.

Underwater drones showed there were vehicles in the river, though the exact number of people missing was unclear, Wallace said. He added the number of vehicles on the bridge when it collapsed was also unclear.

"The best information we have is that the ship, for whatever reason, whether it's power, or other reason, lost control, ran into the supporting beam of the bridge, which unfortunately caused it to collapse," Olszewski said on TODAY.

There is an active investigation into the cause of the collapse, in addition to the active search and rescue for survivors, Olszewski said.

"We know those answers will come forward, but it's an absolute tragedy," he said. "Our efforts are focused on the search and rescue right now as we try to determine both next steps for traffic for commerce, but really right now our hearts go out to and our thoughts and prayers are with those individuals and families who were affected by this collapse."

When did the ship hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge?

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement to NBC News it received a report that a "motor vessel made impact with the bridge" around 1:27 a.m. ET, and confirmed the ship was a 948-foot vessel named Dali.

The Dali vessel after it struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Baltimore City Fire Department / Rescue 1

Shipping company Maersk said in a statement to NBC News Dali was operated by another company, Synergy Group, which it had charted to transport its customers' cargo.

"We are horrified by what has happened in Baltimore, and our thoughts are with all of those affected," a spokesperson for Maersk said.