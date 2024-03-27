A recovery mission is underway for a six-person construction crew working on the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore after it was struck by a container ship on March 26.

A 985-foot vessel hit the bridge early Tuesday morning, causing it to collapse in seconds. Two people were rescued — one in good condition who refused treatment, and another who was seriously injured and in critical condition — while officials said Tuesday evening that the search and rescue mission for the six others was transitioning to a recovery mission.

"At this point we do not believe that we‘re going to find any of these individuals still alive,’" Coast Guard Adm. Shannon Gilbreath said during a press conference on March 26.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said on TODAY on March 27 he had met with the victims' families, and described the six workers as "people who simply just went to work yesterday to work on potholes."

"They had no idea that them going to work was going to turn to a deadly occurrence," Moore said. "When I had a chance to speak with their families and pray with them, for their families, they just reminded me of who they were as people. They were fathers. They were sons. They were husbands. They were people who their families relied on."

Moore said he made a commitment to the families to put all their resources behind a search and rescue mission.

"Now that we transition to a recovery mission, I'm going to make sure that we're gonna put every possible resource to bring a sense of closure to these families," he said.

U.S. officials have not publicly identified the victims of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, but the Guatemala Ministry of Foreign Affairs said two Guatemalans were among the missing.

Although the ministry did not identify the two people, it said they were 25 and 36 years old and originally from San Luis and Camotán, respectively.

"Among the six workers who are still missing, it is believed that there are people of Mexican origin, from Honduras, El Salvador and the two Guatemalans," the ministry said in a statement translated by NBC News. "They all worked for a company that confirmed the event to the Maryland Department of Transit."

The Consular Section of the Mexico Embassy in the U.S. also said in a statement on X the workers included Mexican, Guatemalan and El Salvadoran people, according to a NBC News translation.

María del Carmen Castellón told NBC News affiliate Telemundo 44 she was the wife of Miguel Luna, whom she said was one of the employees that would have been working on the bridge when it collapsed.

"They only tell us that we have to wait, that for now, they can’t give us information," she told Telemundo 44 on March 26.

Castellón said her husband was a 49-year-old construction worker and father of six from El Salvador.

"(We feel) devastated, devastated because our heart is broken, because we don’t know if they’ve rescued them yet," she said. "We’re just waiting to hear any news."

Maynor Suazo, a father of two originally from Honduras, was also believed to be missing, his brother told NBC News.

"The hope we have is to be able to see the body," Suazo’s brother said. "We want to see him, find him, know whether he is dead, because we don’t know anything."

Suazo’s family was informed of his disappearance between 3 and 4 a.m. on March 26, but had not heard any updates as of Tuesday evening.