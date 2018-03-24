Get the latest from TODAY

You have signed up for our newsletter.

You’ll get the best of TODAY delivered to your inbox.

Sign up for our newsletter.

Baby fever! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hint at future plans for kids

The engaged couple took particular interest in a baby product during their Northern Ireland visit.

by Julia Curley / / Source: TODAY

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle caught a case of baby fever during their first official visit to Northern Ireland.

The pair traveled to Belfast on Friday to trip a tech hub where entrepreneurs shared new innovative technology — from prosthetic limbs to baby products — with the royals.

Despite the couple’s esteem for each shiny, scientific new invention, Markle took a special interest in an item by the baby product company Shnuggle, as seen in a video posted on Twitter.

Adam and Sinead Murphy, the husband and wife team behind Shnuggle, offered the royals a non-slip baby bath free of charge, to which Harry responded, “How many have you got?”

And Markle added, as she gestured to the baby-centered display, “I’m sure at some point we’ll need the whole lot!”

The baby bath features a “bum-bump” to keep the baby’s bottom safe from slips, according to the Murphy duo.

“No slip? That takes all the fun out of bath time!” Harry joked.

 The royals shared laughs and love with some of Northern Ireland's brightest young entrepreneurs at the tech hub event. Getty Images

The fun-loving uncle to a royal niece and nephew (and another on the way) has always wanted kids of his own.

“Of course, I’d love to have kids right now,” Prince Harry said in 2015. “But there’s a process that one has to go through. … It would be great to have someone else next to me to share the pressure.”

Three years later, Harry is one step closer to making that dream a reality with a royal-to-be by his side.

Between jokes and hopes for a future full of regal babies, the couple also made a stop at Belfast's Eikon Center for an event celebrating a youth-led peace-building initiative, as well as at a historic liquor saloon.

All the while, the couple shared smiles and excitement for their May 19 wedding.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding invitations

02:12

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

Very unlikely
Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.