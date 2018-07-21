Aw! Prince George is all smiles in new photo released for his 5th birthday

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Happy early birthday to Prince George!

Kensington Palace is celebrating the little royal ahead of his 5th birthday on Sunday, July 22, by releasing a new official portrait of the prince, the oldest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

In it, the soon-to-be 5-year-old is all smiles, cheesin' hard for the camera!

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's fifth birthday tomorrow,” Kensington Palace said in a press statement on his birthday eve.

Royal photographer Matt Porteous, who had photographed George's past birthday portraits, took the adorable photo on July 9, just after the christening of little brother Prince Louis.

Matt Porteous also shot Duchess Kate’s favorite photo of honorary guest Prince Louis at the royal christening earlier this month. Getty Images

Prince George’s 5th birthday portrait marks the latest in a series of releases from the royals' official photo album.

Most recently, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, shared adorable moments from Louis' christening service, a closed affair held at the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace.

Prince George is the proud older brother to Princess Charlotte, 3, and newborn Prince Louis, 2 months. Getty Images

The royal family of five also graced the public with lovely photographs of Princess Charlotte posing with new baby Louis just days after he was born.

Between the exciting arrival of Prince Louis, and the amazing spectacle that was the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 2018 has marked a busy time for the royals. Here's to hoping Prince George's birthday keeps up with the fun!