Suspect in college student slayings arrives in Idaho to be formally charged with murder

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the suspect accused of killing four University of Idaho students, arrived in Idaho late Wednesday, Jan. 4, and was booked into the Latah County jail on murder and burglary charges.

Kohberger, 28, arrived at a regional airport just across the state border in Pullman, Washington, on Jan. 4, where he was escorted by Pennsylvania State Police officers and handed over to local authorities.

Idaho prosecutors said he will be formally charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary in connection with the November slayings.

A caravan of five vehicles took Kohberger across the border into Idaho, NBC News reported, where he was booked into the Latah County jail, according to jail records.

Courtesy Latah County Sheriff Dept.

"Mr. Kohberger will be evaluated by Jail staff when he arrives, as does every other inmate who enters our facility," Latah County Sheriff Richard Skiles said in a statement to NBC News. "Mr. Kohberger’s housing classification will be based on the evaluation given by jail staff."

The 28-year-old's arrival in Idaho paves the way for court documents like an arrest warrant to be unsealed, potentially giving more details on what evidence led investigators to suspect Kohberger in the crime.

Kohberger waived extradited to Idaho on Jan. 3, and his public defender in the extradition, Jason LaBar, said on TODAY his client told him he believed he was going to be exonerated.

"He said this is not him,” LaBar told TODAY on Jan. 3. "He believes he’s going to be exonerated. That’s what he believes, those were his words."

Kohberger had been held in Pennsylvania after he was arrested at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, in the Poconos area, on Dec. 30 in connection with the deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.

Victims Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. @xanakernodle via Instagram / @kayleegoncalves via Instagram

The four students were found stabbed to death in their home near the University of Idaho campus on Nov. 13. Kohberger was arrested after a seven-week manhunt.

Kohberger was a PhD student at the nearby Washington State University studying criminology and criminal justice at the time of the slayings. He is “no longer enrolled as a student” at the university, a school representative told NBC News on Jan. 3.

Kohberger apparently stayed in Pullman, Washington, and finished the semester, while many University of Idaho students returning home after the stabbings.

Kohberger's father flew out to Washington State in December to embark on a cross-country road trip with his son to their home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

The pair were pulled over twice in Indiana on the same day in a white Hyundai Elantra, authorities said, and both times were given warnings for following other vehicles too closely.