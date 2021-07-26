Australian swim coach goes absolutely wild in viral celebration at Olympics

The women’s 400-meter freestyle final ended in an upset Saturday when Australia’s Ariarne Titmus beat out world record holder and Team USA favorite Katie Ledecky. But while 20-year-old Titmus smiled and raised a fist in the air to mark her first Olympic gold-medal finish, there was someone in the stands who wasn’t so reserved with his own reaction.

Australian swim coach Dean Boxall went absolutely wild after watching Titmus overtake Ledecky in the big event.

Boxall didn’t hold back as he pumped his fists, ripped off his mask, shouted in glee, grabbed the railing and even threw in a couple of celebratory pelvic thrusts.

“He is going crazy!” one commentator said as the action played out in front of the cameras (and in front of one slightly shaken attendant at the Tokyo Aquatics Center).

And now he’s going viral, as clips of his reaction and comments about it spread fast Monday morning.

Just want to watch a video of Australia swim coach Dean Boxall losing his mind, while a somewhat terrified #Olympics staffer tries to calm/redirect him, on a loop forever. — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) July 26, 2021

If my coach doesn't react like this when I have a big win then i don't want it 🙄 https://t.co/9utbDyuyGc — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) July 26, 2021

the Dean Boxall moment was almost designed to go viral. i’d never heard of him before but pretty confident he’ll now never have to buy himself a beer ever again. how good #Tokyo2020 — Vince Rugari (@VinceRugari) July 26, 2021

And another observer watched the clip and explained that it helped make up for the lack of spectators at the Tokyo Games, writing, “It’s not the quantity of spectators. It’s the quality… I hope you all have someone who cheers for you like this guy does.”

It’s not the quantity of spectators. It’s the quality…



I hope you all have someone who cheers for you like this guy does #OlympicGames #olympicspirit https://t.co/ojnQpf01L8 — Emma Husar (@emma_husar) July 26, 2021

After all, if handing Ledecky her first defeat in an individual event at the Olympics ever, all while claiming her own gold medal, wasn’t reward enough for Titmus, Boxall’s celebration must have been.