Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's home threatened by Australian wildfires

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have donated $500,000 to relief services in Australia to help aid firefighters battling devastating wildfires around the country, where the pair own a home.

"Their house is not on fire," a rep for Kidman told TODAY. "It is under threat, so keeping a close eye on it. Nicole and Keith have donated $500K to the Rural Fire Services."

Kidman took to social media to announce their donation.

"Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia," she wrote on Instagram. "We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now."

Organizations she listed include QLD Fire and Rescue, CFS Foundation, VIC County Fire Authority, Tasmania Fire Service, Department of Western Australia and the NSW Rural Fire Service.

Kidman and Urban are just the latest celebs to donate their dollars and their voices to relief efforts in Australia.

Pink shared the same list of organizations on her Instagram on Saturday, alongside a similar announcement that she was donating $500,000 as well to firefighting efforts.

"I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires," she wrote. "I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz."

At least 23 people have died, more than 12 million acres have been scorched and more than 100 blazes are still active since the fires began in September. The fires were fueled by extreme heat and a prolonged drought.

An estimated half a billion animals have died in the fires, according to ecologists at the University of Sydney.