Bindi Irwin and family have saved more than 90,000 animals hurt in Australia wildfires

Bindi Irwin and her family are doing everything they can to help treat animals hurt by the devastating brush fires burning across Australia.

"With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE. There are no fires near us at Australia Zoo or our conservation properties," she wrote in an Instagram update.

The Irwin family owns and operates the Australia Zoo in Queensland and a wildlife hospital, where Irwin said more than 90,000 animals have received care.

"Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients," she said.

The 21-year-old TV personality and conservationist is continuing to honor the legacy of her grandmother, Lyn Irwin, and her father, "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin. Along with the update, she shared a photo of herself standing in front of a giant picture of her late father and grandmother.

The situation in Australia is dire. An estimated half a billion animals have died in the fires, according to ecologists at the University of Sydney. Scientists also said they're worried that an entire species or subspecies could be wiped out, since Australia has never dealt with fires this intense.

At least 24 people have died, more than 12 million acres have been scorched and roughly 2,000 homes destroyed since the fires began in September. The fires were fueled by extreme heat and a prolonged drought.

As the fires continue, celebrities are stepping up to donate and encourage their followers to do the same. Pink, Selena Gomez, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are just some of the celebrities who have announced donations to local fire services.