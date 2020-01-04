Pink pledges $500,000 to help fight fires in Australia: 'I am totally devastated'

Pink announced on Saturday that she will donate $500,000 to fire relief services in Australia to help aid firefighters battling catastrophic wildfires around the country.

"I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires," she wrote in an Instagram post. "I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz."

The singer also shared a list of local state fire services in Australia and links where people can make a donation to help fight the fires. Organizations she listed include QLD Fire and Rescue, CFS Foundation, VIC County Fire Authority, Tasmania Fire Service, Department of Western Australia and the NSW Rural Fire Service.

At least 23 people have died, more than 12 million acres have been scorched and more than 100 blazes are still active since the fires began in September. The fires were fueled by extreme heat and a prolonged drought.

Other celebrities have also been using social media to encourage fans to make donations and to spread awareness about the wildfires.

"Absolutely devastated by the fires in Australia. Praying for everyone affected and all of the first responders. I’m making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same if you can," Selena Gomez tweeted on Saturday.

Bindi Irwin shared a photo of Blossom the possum, who was receiving medical help at the Australia Zoo, but unfortunately didn't survive.

An estimated half a billion animals have died in the fires, according to ecologists at the University of Sydney.

"I want to thank you for your kind words and support. This is the heart-wrenching truth, every day is a battle to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves," Irwin wrote. "Now more than ever we need to work together to make a difference and protect our Mother Earth."