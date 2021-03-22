Audrey Hepburn's granddaughter on what most people don't know about iconic actor

Now that she's older, Ferrer better understands her grandmother's impact on film, style, humanitarian work and more. The Belgian-born Hepburn won an Oscar in her early 20s and popularized the black turtleneck. She also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1992 for her work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, a position she'd held since 1989.

"She really revolutionized what we take for granted today ... which is to have a celebrity of her magnitude associated with a cause like she was," Ferrer said. "But at the time — I don't know if we can really appreciate how revolutionary that, in fact, was."

Emma Ferrer joins UNICEF and UPS volunteers in packing thousands of winter survival kits for Syrian children on Sept. 7, 2014, in Edison, New Jersey. Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images for UNICEF

Ferrer continues to work with UNICEF, what she sees as an important part of her grandmother's legacy and "a way for me to really kind of feel a connection to her that ... I've struggled to feel otherwise."

She's also gotten to feel connected to Hepburn through lesser-known family lore from her father, Sean Hepburn Ferrer, 60, the icon's oldest son from her first marriage to actor Mel Ferrer. (She has a second son, Luca Dotti, from her second marriage to Italian psychiatrist Andrea Dotti.)

Audrey Hepburn and son Sean, 3 years old, c. 1963. Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

"There's been an intimacy in what my dad tells me about her and the stories that people who knew her tell me about," Ferrer said.

"Working on set, she would use her lunch break to cook lunch for the whole crew. She did this famous — I guess it was a series on gardens of the world with this ... famous news TV personality. ... This news person, she got a stain on her shirt, and so my grandmother took her shirt and went and laundered it in her hotel room dry cleaner."

"These little things, she always brought flowers, and she would bring breakfast in bed if you were staying at her house," Ferrer continued. "(She) just did these little things that make her seem like she was just the best, the nicest person."

Belgian-born actor Audrey Hepburn on a golf course in Switzerland in 1954. Archive Photos / Getty Images

Another of Ferrer's favorite stories regarding her grandma is about the choice Hepburn made to prioritize her children over her acting, even though she'd become one of the first women to make $1 million on a movie, as Ferrer pointed out.

"She had this huge career, and she took really big steps back from it when my dad and his brother were born. She kind of put her whole career on the line for them and turned down movies, where her agent and her husband even were like, 'What are you doing? You have to take this role.'"

The reasoning behind Hepburn's decision related to her "really fraught" relationship with her own father, Joseph Victor Anthony Ruston, Ferrer said. "She understood what it meant to have that pain with parents, and so I really think that she took her relationship with her kids really seriously."