April 8, 2019, 1:48 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Auburn University gymnast Samantha Cerio had just gone hurtling into the air during her floor routine at the NCAA Regional Semifinals when her career ended in an instant.

Cerio suffered a gruesome injury on a blind landing Friday when both of her legs crashed awkwardly into the mat, requiring her to be taken off on a stretcher.

While no official diagnosis of her injuries has been released, the New Orleans Times-Picayune cited sources saying Cerio dislocated both of her knees and broke both of her legs.

However, the aerospace engineering major from North Carolina was not going to be defined by the way her final performance ended. She left with her head held high in an inspiring Instagram message on Sunday announcing her career was over.

"After 18 years I am hanging up my grips and leaving the chalk behind,'' she wrote. "I couldn’t be prouder of the person that gymnastics has made me to become. It’s taught me hard work, humility, integrity, and dedication, just to name a few.

"It’s given me challenges and road blocks that I would have never imagined that has tested who I am as a person. It may not have ended the way I had planned, but nothing ever goes as planned."

Auburn gymnast Samantha Cerio delivered a positive message after suffering a gruesome injury that ended her career. Getty Images

Even as she was being carried off the floor at the arena in Baton Rouge, La., her last words to Auburn head coach Jeff Graba were to "go help the girls," according to AuburnTigers.com.

Cerio's teammates rallied in her honor following her injury, finishing with a score of 197.075, the highest regional score in team history, to reach Saturday's Regional Final. Louisiana State University won that meet, with Auburn taking fourth.

"Sam is just so passionate in everything she does, especially with this team,'' senior Abby Milliet told AuburnTigers.com. "So I circled everybody together and I said, 'We're not going to do this. We're not going to get sad. We can be sad later because it is sad. But we're going to do what she would want us to do and light this fire. This is time for us to have a new fire. Sam wouldn't want us to give up. She would fight harder.'"

"She's the heart and soul of the team," Graba said. "This is what she's poured into the team for four years now."

Despite the difficult end to her gymnastics career, Cerio has a bright future ahead.

She was named the Southeastern Conference co-scholar athlete of the year and has already has accepted a job in Seattle with Boeing working on rockets as a structural design analysis engineer, according to the school's website.

As she leaves her athletic career behind with no regrets, Cerio was grateful for the outpouring of support, tweeting on Sunday that she was "doing well right now and getting lots of rest!"