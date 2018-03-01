Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Athletes with visual impairments, blindness bike across America to inspire others

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Athletes with visual impairments, blindness bike across America to inspire others

Jul.03.201802:28

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

A group of motivating athletes want to change the way people with blindness or visual impairments are perceived. The members of the cycling group “Team Sea to See,” who are blind or visually impaired, participated in the 2018 Race Across America, cycling from the Pacific to the Atlantic in less than nine days. TODAY’s Megyn Kelly shares their story, as well as their hopeful message. “I choose for my blindness to be an asset.”

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today