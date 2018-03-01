Athletes with visual impairments, blindness bike across America to inspire others

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

A group of motivating athletes want to change the way people with blindness or visual impairments are perceived. The members of the cycling group “Team Sea to See,” who are blind or visually impaired, participated in the 2018 Race Across America, cycling from the Pacific to the Atlantic in less than nine days. TODAY’s Megyn Kelly shares their story, as well as their hopeful message. “I choose for my blindness to be an asset.”