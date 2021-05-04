2 astronauts send out-of-this-world tribute from space for Teacher Appreciation Day

There’s no telling how far you can go with the help of a good teacher.

NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur delivered a special message on TODAY Tuesday while aboard the International Space Station in honor of Teacher Appreciation Day.

“Greetings from the International Space Station. I’m NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough, along with my crewmate Megan McArthur,” Kimbrough began.

“In this unprecedented time in history, one element of our lives has been clear and consistent: the courage and dedication of our nation’s teachers, who have been repeatedly tested in the face of risks and challenges in a socially distant world.”

Kimbrough then passed the microphone to his left, which floated over to McArthur. His crewmate then said teachers have an impact that is immeasurable.

“It is our teachers who have been there every day to guide our young people, including my own son, during these difficult months. You have provided students the guidance and learning tools that will enable them to work toward and realize their big dreams,” she said.

“You are laying the foundation for us here at NASA to welcome the next generation of explorers who will follow us into space. The young people you are teaching today will be the ones to travel to distant destinations in our solar system. Believe me, they will remember you.”

Kimbrough then said teachers played a large role in her getting where she is today.

“We’re here orbiting the earth in large part due to the education that inspirational teachers provided us years ago and who are providing that same inspiration to students throughout our nation today,” he said. “We and our crewmates pay special tribute to you during Teacher Appreciation Week.”

