Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 19, 2019, 3:43 PM UTC / Source: Today By Francesca Gariano

Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked on Saturday in South Africa during the fourth annual Arnold Classic Africa competition.

The actor and former governor of California, was speaking with fans and signing autographs at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg when a man leaped in the air and kicked the actor in the back.

“Thank you for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about,” the former politician wrote on Twitter, addressing the incident. “I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”

Despite the incident, Schwarzenegger doesn’t want the attention surrounding the incident on him, but on the athletes at the sports event instead.

“Do me a favor: instead of sharing the video of the guy who wants to be famous, watch some of our @ArnoldSports athletes like this young hero proving that fitness is for everyone who deserve to be famous,” he shared on Twitter alongside videos of some of the young athletes participating in the event.

"We have 90 sports here in South Africa at the @ArnoldSports, and 24,000 athletes of all ages and abilities inspiring all of us to get off the couch,” Schwarzenegger wrote. “Let’s put the spotlight on them.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger with MEC for Sports Gauteng Faith Mazibuko during the Arnold Sports Festival Africa 2019 at Sandton Convention Centre on May 18, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Gallo Images / Getty Images

The Arnold Sports Festival hosts multi-sport events across six continents every year, including the Arnold Classic Africa held in Johannesburg every May. There are also events held in Columbus, Ohio, Melbourne, Australia, Brazil, Hong Kong and Spain. The events feature professional and amateur bodybuilding, strength and combat sports, health and fitness expos and youth events.

According to a statement put out by the event, Schwarzenegger will not be pressing charges.