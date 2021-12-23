Arizona hiker found dead in Grand Canyon National Park

The body of an Arizona man who was hiking in Grand Canyon National Park was found Tuesday, the National Park Service said Wednesday.

Ralph Stoll, 57, of Scottsdale, was reported Tuesday morning as being overdue from a hike in the area of the Boucher Trail, the park service said in a statement.

Stoll’s body was found about 200 feet below the trail and flown by helicopter to the South Rim, the park service said.

No additional details were released about the death and the incident is under investigation.

The Boucher Trail is described as a difficult one best left to experienced canyon hikers.

The most recent visitor death reported in Grand Canyon National Park this year occurred in August, when a 48-year-old Oregon man fell while on hike in the Deer Creek Narrows area.

In all of 2020, there were 13 deaths in the park, according to park statistics.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.