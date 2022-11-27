Arizona couple marries in the supermarket where they met

One Arizona couple chose an unexpected location as the venue for their wedding this month, but for good reason.

Brenda and Dennis Delgado tied the knot on Nov. 19 at a Casa Grande location of Fry’s Food & Drug, according to KPNX, an NBC affiliate in Arizona. The couple said “I do” between the lunch meat section and condiment shelves— the same spot they first met back in August 2021.

At the time, Brenda, 72, was searching the aisle for Miracle Whip when a man approached her.

“We both had masks on, and I say to her ‘you know the best thing about wearing a mask?” Dennis, 78, said. “You could pass these [people] not wearing a mask, and curse them out under your breath, they don’t hear a word you’re saying,’ and she started laughing.”

The two ended up talking for half an hour, blocking the aisle before they reconvened around the corner to finish their conversation. The couple left that day exchanging phone numbers and Dennis joined her at church the following Sunday.

Nine months after their meet-cute in aisle 8, Dennis popped the question to Brenda in the exact same spot where they first met. “I told him he was going to propose on his knee," she explained. "And he did.”

The couple helped each other heal after the loss of their significant others.

Dennis’ wife of 45 years had passed away just over a year before he met Brenda that day at the grocery store. Brenda’s husband of 30 years had passed away from prostate cancer nearly two years prior.

“After my husband died, I lost my sense of purpose,” said Brenda. “That’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.”

By Nov. 2022, Brenda and Dennis were ready to embark on a new adventure in life: marriage. She said it was her idea to wed at Fry’s, joking, “I’m kind of weird, okay.”

For the ceremony, Brenda donned a blue dress with a silver necklace. Dennis wore a gray button-up and a pair of black pants. Family, friends, and fellow shoppers joined the couple for their nuptials. The grocery store staff even gave them custom floral arrangements that included the condiments that started their relationship—Miracle Whip and mayonnaise.

While the couple acknowledged that getting married at the grocery store might be a strange thing to do, it felt right for them.

“I’m 72, he’s 78 now. We don’t have that many more years to do something dumb and stupid,” said Brenda, adding, “On the lighter side. If you’re looking for love go to Fry’s, or don’t give up. Keep looking.”