Even though the Olympics logo typically has five rings, an Argentinian fencer is focused on just one!

María Belén Pérez Maurice was mid-interview when she turned around to discover her coach, Lucas Guillermo Saucedo, holding a handwritten sign asking her to marry him.

After she screamed excitedly, Guillermo Saucedo got down on one knee. Pérez Maurice nodded her answer yes and the two kissed to celebrate — all while still on camera.

The interviewer insisted he had no idea what Guillermo Saucedo was planning.

The proposal came right after Pérez Maurice lost in the first round to Anna Márton of Hungary.

Pérez Maurice has been open on Instagram about her "great teacher and life partner" in Guillermo Saucedo.

After Pérez Maurice discovered she would be heading to Tokyo, she wrote a thank you post to her team, including Guillermo Saucedo.

"Thank you for being my teacher, for helping me to constantly improve myself, thank you thinking about how we can improve 24 hours a day," she wrote in Spanish.

On Monday, she reposted on her Instagram stories several times about the proposal, echoing one post that said you "don't have to win a medal at the Olympics to leave a champion."