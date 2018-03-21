Are tennis balls yellow or green? Roger Federer enters the debate

The difference is that this time people have gone straight to the top to get an answer.

Help us settle the debate: what color is a tennis ball? — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 21, 2018

Tennis legend (and Savannah Guthrie's favorite player) Roger Federer weighed in after being asked by a fan about the color of tennis balls. He's hit enough of them past opponents that he should know, right?

Federer's response was all some needed to end the debate.

OKAY ITS OFFICIAL MY DAD JUST ASKED @rogerfederer IF TENNIS BALLS ARE YELLOW OR GREEN AND HE SAID THEY ARE YELLOW pic.twitter.com/EXdXRr0oFa — Delaney Dold (@delaneyanndold) March 19, 2018

"If Roger says yellow, it is then yellow,'' Savannah said on TODAY, without a hint of bias.

However, even after one of the greatest tennis players of all time gave his verdict for team yellow, others still weren't so sure.

Tennis balls are green. Why is this a question. Roger Federer is wrong. https://t.co/R93wElqjAq — Audra (@audra_spiven) March 20, 2018

I CANT BELIEVE TENNIS BALLS ARENT GREEN IVE BEEN SEEING AND THINKING OF THEM AS GREEN MY WHOLE LIFE — hanz (@tayloraIbums) March 20, 2018

Then there are those who think that they are a little bit of both.

The answer may lie in the eye of the beholder. The way the light enters your eye, plus existing knowledge over what color people associate with tennis balls, plays into what color you see, an expert from the National Eye Institute told The Atlantic.

What do you think? Let us know in our poll, where team yellow has been the favorite so far among TODAY viewers.

Follow TODAY writer Scott Stump on Twitter.