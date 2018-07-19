Are parents taking the fun out of youth sports? Megyn Kelly TODAY panel discusses

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

One youth soccer referee in Oklahoma has come up with a creative way to fight back against parents who are too aggressive on the sidelines of their children’s games. He started a Facebook group called “Offside,” in which he posts videos of parents behaving badly in order to (hopefully!) shame them to behave better. Megyn Kelly is joined by MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff and TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager and Craig Melvin to discuss the impact unsportsmanlike parents are having on youth sports.