Andrew Cuomo unveils collage of donated face masks, drawing praise and criticism

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled a collage of donated masks at his daily news briefing on Wednesday that he said represents the "generous and kind" spirit of Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

The masks were sent in the mail to Cuomo by people all over the United States. The state is distributing hundreds of thousands of other masks.

“That's a self-portrait of America,” Cuomo said as he revealed the collage to reporters and photographers at the briefing in Albany, New York. “And you know what it spells? It spells ‘Love.’"

The collage included homemade masks in a variety of colors and fabric prints.

“A little bit more of this and a little bit less of the partisanship and the ugliness and this country would be a better place," Cuomo said.

The governor has been critical of Republican opposition to supporting hard-hit states that are financially struggling during the pandemic. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said helping states like New York, which has a Democratic governor, would be a "blue state bailouts."

"NY has received hundreds of donated masks from all around the country, from red states and blue states," Cuomo wrote on Twitter. "They were sent because Americans are unified and generous and kind. Our politicians should aspire to be at least half as good as the American people."

While some people found the wall inspiring, others questioned whether those masks could have been put to better use in hospitals and nursing homes.

"They go on your face andrew," wrote one Twitter user.

"I feel like this is well intentioned but I would be kind of pissed if I sent a mask to try to be useful and it ended up here rather than on the face of an essential worker," someone else added.

Rich Azzopardi, the governor's senior advisor, responded to a Twitter thread, saying the collage of masks would likely not stay on display.

"We have more than 7 million face-coverings from Haynes & others that we have been distributing to county OEMs to distribute to vulnerable populations. We plan to find good homes 4 these as well."