Andrew Cuomo responds to report he left his dog behind at governor’s mansion

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is speaking out following a report that he left his dog, Captain, behind at the executive mansion after he moved out and asked if any of his staffers wanted to keep the pup.

"Some people just can’t get the facts straight," Cuomo wrote on Twitter Monday, including a picture of him and Captain that originally appeared in People magazine in 2020.

"Yes, I was downstate monitoring storm response for a few days, but Captain and I are a man and his dog. He is part of our family and that’s the way it will always be."

Cuomo's comments came in the wake of an Albany Times-Union report posted on Sunday that said the former governor recently asked staffers at the executive mansion if anyone would like to take the animal off his hands.

Cuomo moved out of the Albany residence last week and has been staying with one of his sisters, the newspaper reported.

One staffer took Captain home for a few days, but decided the pup was too much to handle, the Times-Union reported, citing two State Police sources.

Richard Azzopardi, a spokesman for the former governor, posted a tweet Monday calling the story "ridiculous."

"Captain is a member of the family and he’s going to stay that way. The palace intrigue has gone amok," Azzopardi said.

Azzopardi told the Times-Union Cuomo had someone temporarily watch Captain as the former governor dealt with both Tropical Storm Henri, which hit New York over the weekend, and his transition out of office.

Cuomo adopted the dog in 2018.

Cuomo, who was first elected governor in 2010, announced earlier this month he would resign after a flurry of sexual harassment allegations were leveled against him. His third term officially ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Kathy Hochul was sworn in Tuesday, becoming the state's first female governor.

