American bumblebees could face extinction, experts say. Here’s why that’s alarming

The fate of the American bumblebee hangs in the balance and that can have vital consequences for the human population.

Bombus pennsylvanicus, or what is more commonly known as the American bumblebee (a species different from the honeybee), has declined by nearly 90% across the United States, according to the Center for Biological Diversity, and has disappeared entirely from eight states and is critically endangered in several others.

“These bees are really suffering from pesticide use, habitat loss and the effects of climate change,” Celia Vuocolo, a biologist with conservation group Quail Forever, told NBC's Kerry Sanders.

Two species of bumblebees are already considered extinct and the plight of the American bumblebee is especially alarming because the plants that depend on them will die if the bees become extinct.

“The American bumblebee represents what’s happening to all pollinators,” Virginia ecologist Dr. Amy Johnson told Sanders. “Our pollinators are declining at unprecedented rates.”

There is reason for optimism, though. Conservation groups look to the return of the giant panda — which is still at risk — as well as the wild turkey and the bald eagle, which enjoyed a resurgence after the pesticide DDT was banned.

Scientists hope the American bumblebee can join that list if they become protected. Gardeners at home can also take necessary steps to do their part.

“Cease or adjust your pesticide use. Plant native plants and/or become involved in citizen science efforts to help us understand these pollinators better,” Vuocolo said.

As bee populations around the world continue to decline, people may see the effects reflected in the economy. The U.S. has a $15 billion industry that relies on bee pollination, according to a 2016 report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Fruits and vegetables such as pumpkin, apples, blueberries and oranges all require pollination from bees to help them grow.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has found evidence that the American bumblebee should be officially listed as endangered. A one-year status review would be the next step in the process, but it could still take years before the insect is officially considered an endangered species.