American Airlines passenger opens emergency exit, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

An American Airlines passenger opened the plane emergency door shortly after it landed at Miami International Airport and jumped onto the wing, officials said.

"During deplaning in Miami, a customer on American Airlines flight 920 with service from Cali, Colombia (CLO) to MIA exited the aircraft via an emergency exit," the airline said in a statement.

Miami-Dade police said the passenger, who has not been identified, was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection after the Wednesday incident.

The passenger was arrested but required medical attention when he arrived at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and was brought to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he remained Thursday, Detective Argemis Colome told NBC News. His name was not released.

"We thank our team members and law enforcement for their professionalism and quick action," American said in the statement.