By Kayla Boyd

Everyone knows that Cyber Monday is one of the biggest shopping days of the season. And this year, Amazon had an especially successful turnout. The online retail giant reported that this year's Cyber Monday was their single biggest sales day in it's 24-year history... that's huge!

From Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, they sold over 180 million items. Out of all of those items, we were curious to know what came out on top.

The company shared which items were the top sellers from the day, and a few of them may surprise you.

Amazon's Cyber Monday Top Sellers

1. Ancestry DNA Kit, $59 (usually $99), Amazon

Apparently there are a lot of people out there interested in their DNA! Even here in our office, many of our editors have purchased this kit. AncestryDNA has the ability to estimate your origins from more than 350 regions around the world. It's also the no. 1 selling consumer DNA test kit right now, according to Amazon.

2. Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $250 (usually $345), Amazon

Headphones always make a great gift and these Bose ones are pretty fancy. They're completely noise-cancelling and are perfect for hitting the gym, working or traveling.

3. Instant Pot 6 Qt. 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, $79, Amazon

Instant Pots remain a very hot commodity when it comes to kitchen appliances. These handy gadgets do it all, serving as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, steamer, and warmer. It can prepare dishes for the family up to 70 percent faster, according to Amazon.

4. "Becoming," by Michelle Obama, $20 (usually $33), Amazon

Currently listed as Amazon's most read book, Michelle Obama's new memoir was also one of the best-selling items on Cyber Monday. The former First Lady released her highly anticipated book "Becoming" on Nov. 18 and it promises to be both compelling and insightful.

This game of wooden blocks is a true childhood classic. And clearly people are still having a ball with it! The game is suggested for ages 6 and up and it's sure to keep the family busy over the holidays.

