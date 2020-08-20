Amazon halts sale of clothing that used derogatory term about Kamala Harris

Amazon has removed shirts from its marketplace that featured a derogatory term referencing Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

The company said Wednesday that it removed a variety of shirts with a logo mimicking the one used by Joe Biden's campaign with the saying "Joe and the h--" that use an offensive slang term in reference to Harris.

Amazon has removed an offensive group of shirts from its marketplace that featured a derogatory term in reference to Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Stefani Reynolds / Bloomberg via Getty Images

The products were being sold for $24.99 to $42.99 by a seller called The Oxygen Bandit, according to USA Today, which first reported the removal by Amazon.

"All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account," an Amazon spokesperson told TODAY in a statement. "These products have been removed."

The Oxygen Bandit is also still selling clothing with the slogan "Kamala smelled the best" in reference to claims of inappropriate behavior by Biden, according to USA Today.

TODAY reached out to the Biden-Harris campaign for comment but did not immediately get a response.

NBC affiliate KPRC reported last week that a freelance NBA photographer from Houston was removed from covering the playoffs by the for posting an image of the same derogatory slogan on his Facebook page used by the offensive shirts that have been removed. He later apologized.

Harris, 55, who is married to Doug Emhoff and a stepmother to his two adult children, made history on Wednesday night when she became the first woman of color to be on a major party's presidential ticket when she formally accepted the Democratic party's nomination for vice president.