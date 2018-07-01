Amanda Knox opens up about her wrongful conviction, new show

Get the latest from TODAY
Megyn Kelly TODAY welcomes Amanda Knox, who spent nearly four years in an Italian prison for a wrongful murder conviction. Now she tells the stories of other women publicly shamed by the media in a new show, “The Scarlet Letter Reports.” About her case, she says, “The insane thing about this is that this happens so often.” She reveals that she actually wants to go back to Italy to see her prison chaplain there before he dies.
