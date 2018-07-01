Amanda Knox: 'I would love to talk to Stormy Daniels'

Get the latest from TODAY
Amanda Knox, who spent nearly four years in an Italian prison for a wrongful murder conviction, tells Megyn Kelly TODAY about her new show, “The Scarlet Letter Reports,” profiling women who been pilloried publicly. Megyn relates personally, recounting seeing a tabloid calling her “the worst mom in America.” Knox says we need to “stop supporting the negativity out in the world.”
