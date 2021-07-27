Aly Raisman says a gymnast can get 'lost in air' — what does that mean?

Gymnast and three-time gold medalist Aly Raisman appeared on TODAY to discuss Simone Biles' shocking withdrawal from the women's team final competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

At the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Biles completed one vault, then left the arena with her trainer before returning. Teammate Jordan Chiles replaced her on the uneven bars. According to a statement from USA Gymnastics, Biles is withdrawing from the team final competition "due to a medical issue."

Raisman, who competed alongside Biles at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, suggested that the gymnast may have "gotten lost in the air" while completing a difficult vault sequence.

"The vault that she did was a one-and-a-half twist instead of a two-and-a-half twist, and that is actually very common in gymnastics," Raisman said Tuesday. "I don't know if she got lost in the air. I don't know if she got injured before and wasn't able to complete the twist. I'm sure whenever she's ready she'll tell us. But if she did get lost in the air, I do want to say that that is actually very common, because she's doing such difficult skills and she can twist so much more than the average person.

"She's human," Raisman continued. "Sometimes it happens, when you're in the air, and we just kind of get confused."

Raisman explained that getting "lost in the air" could happen to any gymnast.