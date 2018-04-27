Allison Mack tried to recruit me into sex cult, actress tells Megyn Kelly

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Best known for the TV series “Smallville,” actress Allison Mack is out on bail after being arrested for allegedly recruiting women into a sex trafficking sorority disguised as a women’s empowerment group. Megyn Kelly TODAY welcomes Samia Shoaib, an actress who says Mack tried to get her to join the group. “She seemed so sincere,” Shoaib says of Mack.