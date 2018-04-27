Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Tell TODAY about a deserving dad for a chance to have him featured on the show!

Allison Mack tried to recruit me into sex cult, actress tells Megyn Kelly

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Allison Mack tried to recruit me into sex cult, actress tells Megyn Kelly

06:30

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Best known for the TV series “Smallville,” actress Allison Mack is out on bail after being arrested for allegedly recruiting women into a sex trafficking sorority disguised as a women’s empowerment group. Megyn Kelly TODAY welcomes Samia Shoaib, an actress who says Mack tried to get her to join the group. “She seemed so sincere,” Shoaib says of Mack.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.