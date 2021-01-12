A Texas man has been arrested in connection with last week's riots at the U.S. Capitol after multiple informants contacted the FBI, including the man's ex-wife.

Larry Rendell Brock, 53, was arrested on Sunday and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

Brock was identified by photographs taken of him inside the Capitol wearing a green combat helmet, tactical vest and holding a white flex cuff normally used by law enforcement as restraints, the attorney's office said.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Retired Air Force Lt. Colonel Larry Rendell Brock has been identified to the FBI by his ex-wife and others as the man in the green helmet and vest (above) who entered the Senate chamber during the riots on Jan. 6 at the Capitol and now faces federal charges after being arrested on Sunday. Win McNamee / Getty Images

Brock's ex-wife, whom he was married to for 18 years, contacted the FBI National Threat Operations Center on Jan. 8 saying she recognized him from the photos taken inside the Capitol after violent pro-Trump supporters stormed the building, according to an arrest affidavit.

"I just know that when I saw this was happening I was afraid he would be there," she told an FBI agent, according to the affidavit. "I think you already know he was there. It is such a good picture of him and I recognize his patch."

Brock, who is a retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Colonel, was also identified from the photos by John Scott-Railton, a researcher from the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto who contacted the FBI. Scott-Railton determined that Brock wore symbols and patches indicating that he was from Texas and bearing the insignia of his Air Force squadron.

“I think we as a country need to understand how a man like Lt. Col. Brock gets from a distinguished service record to making the choices that put him on the floor of the Senate that day,” Scott-Railton told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

"Wednesday's #CapitolRiots were a disgrace," acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah tweeted on Sunday. "Forcibly storming a government building is a shocking betrayal of the rule of law. The Northern District of Texas is proud to partner with the District of DC to hold Larry Brock accountable for his actions."

Brock also confirmed to The New Yorker on Sunday that he was the man pictured in the green helmet in the photos.

"The President asked for his supporters to be there to attend, and I felt like it was important, because of how much I love this country, to actually be there,” he told The New Yorker.

He said that he found the zip tie handcuffs he was seen holding on the floor.

"I wish I had not picked those up,” he told The New Yorker. "My thought process there was I would pick them up and give them to an officer when I see one ... I didn’t do that because I had put them in my coat, and I honestly forgot about them."

Separately, the FBI, which has received more than 70,000 tips about participants in the riot, was asking for the public's help in identifying the people thought to have placed two pipe bombs at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee during the riot.

The Department of Homeland Security on Monday ordered for security precautions for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20 to begin this week. The FBI also sent a memo to law enforcement agencies across the country warning of possible armed protests at all 50 state capitol buildings starting on Jan. 16 and running through the inauguration.