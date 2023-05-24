Alex Murdaugh indicted on 22 federal financial crimes charges

Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh was indicted on 22 federal counts of fraud and money laundering on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of South Carolina.

Murdaugh is facing one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, one count of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, five counts of wire fraud and 14 counts of money laundering, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The former lawyer is accused of using three different schemes to obtain money and property from his personal injury clients dating back to at least 2005.

"Trust in our legal system begins with trust in its lawyers," U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs said in a statement. "South Carolinians turn to lawyers when they are at their most vulnerable, and in our state, those who abuse the public’s trust and enrich themselves by fraud, theft, and self-dealing will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, attorneys for Murdaugh, said in a statement to NBC News they anticipate the federal charges will be "quickly resolved without a trial."

"Alex has been cooperating with the United States Attorneys’ Office and federal agencies in their investigation of a broad range of activities," his attorneys said.

Murdaugh is currently serving two consecutive life sentences for murdering his wife Maggie Murdaugh and youngest son Paul Murdaugh in 2021.

This is a developing story and will be updated.