Alex Murdaugh to appeal murder convictions and life sentence

Alex Murdaugh on Thursday filed a notice to appeal his convictions in the killings of his wife and adult son and the life sentence handed down by a judge.

Murdaugh, 54, was convicted by a jury last week of two counts of murder in the fatal shootings of Margaret, 52, and their youngest son, Paul, 22, in June 2021.

The disgraced South Carolina lawyer was also convicted of two other weapons charges.

A jury convicted Murdaugh on March 2 after around three hours of deliberations.

Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Murdaugh to life in prison without parole the next day.

The notice filed in court Thursday does not contain arguments.

Attorneys for Murdaugh listed in the appeal notice documents did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday evening.

One of them, Dick Harpootlian, at trial had raised issues about the preservation of the crime scene.

Lawyers for Murdaugh moved for a mistrial after the jury reached their guilty verdicts, but Newman denied them and said there was sufficient evidence for the jury to reach its guilty verdicts.

Margaret Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh were fatally shot by dog kennels on the family’s hunting lodge estate in rural Colleton County.

Alex Murdaugh called 911 at 10:07 p.m. June 7, 2021, claiming that he was away and returned to find them killed.

Prosecutors said he killed them to distract from the widening probe into long-running financial misdeeds, which included allegations of stealing from his clients, and to gain sympathy.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.