Emotional Alec Baldwin says, 'I didn't pull the trigger' on 'Rust' set

A tearful Alec Baldwin claimed he "didn't pull the trigger" in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, whose death rocked Hollywood and raised concerns about weapons on movie sets.

In an interview with ABC News, set to air on Thursday, Baldwin appeared baffled at how the shooting happened.

"Well the trigger wasn't pulled, I didn't pull the trigger," Baldwin said in a clip released Wednesday by ABC News. "No, no no, I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never."

Hutchins, 42, was killed and director Joel Souza, 48, wounded by a round apparently fired by Baldwin on the New Mexico set of the movie "Rust" on Oct. 21, officials have said.

“I have no idea" how it happened, Baldwin told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. "Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property."

Baldwin said Hutchins was a popular figure among her peers.

"She was someone who was loved by everyone who worked with [her] and liked by everyone who worked with [her] and admired," Baldwin said, his voice choking with emotion and wiping away tears. "I mean, even now I find it hard to believe that. It just doesn't seem real to me."

A rep for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the case, could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday.

"I think back and I think of what could I have done?" Baldwin said.

The full interview airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

