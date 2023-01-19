Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting on the set of "Rust" in 2021 that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, authorities said.

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced Jan. 19 Baldwin and the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the ‘Rust’ film crew,” Carmack-Altwies said. “On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.