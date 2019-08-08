Officials are issuing a warning for national park visitors to keep their distance from wild animals.

In a new video, a man is seen reaching out to pet a bison at Yellowstone National Park.

The park has since issued a statement and is in the process of investigating the illegal act.

“The individual who recently was captured on video touching a wild bison along a park boardwalk showed an incredible lack of judgment and common sense,” said Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly. “Not only did he put himself and others at risk, he violated regulations designed to keep these animals wild. We expect better from our visitors.”

This incident happened just weeks after a 9-year-old girl was thrown in the air when a distressed bison charged at her.

As a reminder to the public, Yellowstone National Park recommends guests stay 25 yards away from all large animals — bison, elk, bighorn, sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.