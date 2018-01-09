Alabama player proposes to girlfriend after team wins national championship

share tweet pin email

Winning the national championship wasn’t the only goal Alabama center Bradley Bozeman had in mind. He also wanted to make sure his girlfriend had some bling of her own — specifically an engagement ring.

Twitter / @ESPN Bradley Bozeman proposes moments after Alabama's win over Georgia Monday night.

Just moments after the Crimson Tide defeated Georgia, 26-23, in an overtime victory Monday night, the fifth-year senior got down on one knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Nikki Hegstetter.

Video of the moment shows the offensive lineman surprising Hegstetter with an engagement ring he pulled out from a newspaper he was holding. A tearful Hegstetter, a former Alabama basketball player, accepts before Bozeman slips the ring on her finger.

First a national title. Then an engagement.



One helluva night for Alabama's Bradley Bozeman. pic.twitter.com/HcJoD5n4zr — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2018

The senior offensive lineman later told reporters that he had planned to propose to Hegstetter only following a victory.

“I had something planned to say and it just completely left my mind,” he said from the locker room. “I just winged it.”

But had the Tide lost to the Bulldogs?

“We were going to regroup.”