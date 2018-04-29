Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

See photos from Al Roker's special trip to Senegal to trace his family's roots

Al Roker offered a first look at his trip to West Africa to learn more about his ancestry. (By TODAY with our sponsor Ancestry)

by Julie Pennell / / Source: TODAY
Pictured: Al Roker on Friday, March 2, 2018
Pictured: Al Roker on Friday, March 2, 2018NBC

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Al Roker is on a journey to discover more about his ancestry, and the search has taken him to the historic, beautiful country of Senegal in West Africa.

(By TODAY with our sponsor Ancestry)

His personal quest has spanned some two decades, bringing him to places like the Bahamas, where he found out his last name comes from the slave owner who purchased his ancestors.

Now, thanks to a trip sponsored by Ancestry and results from its product AncestryDNA, Al will get a closer than ever before.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Al Roker reveals he's going to Africa to trace his family's roots

06:42

The TODAY co-anchor will be sharing what he learned from the trip in a future segment on the show, but he gave a sneak peek of his trip on Instagram this weekend.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BiHAp6olnmM

One of his first places that he visited was Gorée Island, a small piece of land located not far off of Senegal's southern coast. It was one of the largest spots where Africans taken as slaves were bought and sold. It's home to the “Door of No Return,” a famous and powerful symbol in the country memorializing the final exit point of millions of slaves.

He then visited the African Renaissance Monument, a bronze statue perched high on a hill outside the capital, Dakar. Standing high at 160 feet, it’s the tallest statue in Africa and features a man, woman and child looking over the Atlantic Ocean. It is said to represent Senegal's emergence from centuries of slavery and colonialism.

Al wrote that he was “completely blown away” by the statue.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BiIQUw_FJtu

Another special moment for him was when he got a close look at the country's important fishing sector. He watched local fishermen work with their handcrafted, painted boats and saw how the day’s catch was sold by the women in the community, as it has been done for generations.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BiIam47FfHz

The TODAY anchor ended his day in Dakar enjoying a gorgeous sunset over the water and checking out a baobab tree, a native tree of Africa with a broad trunk and bark that can be used to make paper, rope and cloth.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BiG6ieQFMv8

We can't wait to see how the journey (which has taken Al across three continents) unfolds and hear what he's learned.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.