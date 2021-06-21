Al Roker and over 50 forecasters just set a brand-new Guinness World Records title!

It wouldn't be Rokerthon without another Guinness World Records title!

Al Roker put his name in the record books yet again on Monday as this year's Rokerthon featured a "Summer Weather Relay."

The TODAY weatherman and more than 50 members of the NBC family gathered coast to coast to mark the return of summer by sharing the weather forecast from their neck of the woods continuously throughout all four hours of TODAY.

They collectively set a record for the most people in an online weather reporting relay with 63, which was confirmed by Guinness World Records adjudicator Brittany Dunn live on TODAY.

The minimum number to beat was 50, and Al and his crew blew right past it. Each weather report had a 60-second cutoff time before it had to be passed to the next local weather update.

"Woo-hoo!" Al said in celebration. "And we have eco-friendly confetti."

The relay began with meteorologist Rebecca Barry from NBC affiliate WFLA, who gave the weather forecast early Monday morning for Florida's Clearwater Beach. Al chipped in with his weather report live from the beach town of Long Branch in New Jersey.

It kicked off a relay that featured weather reports from across the country, from Atlanta and New Orleans to Honolulu and Anchorage, Alaska.

The latest milestone marked just one of many Guinness World Records titles that Al and friends have set during Rokerthon over the years. Other records include a 34-hour weather broadcast, a cross-country journey to all 50 states in one week and last year's virtual record set during the pandemic for the most people in an online sandwich-making relay.

