Al Roker had the best reaction to seeing Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan ride by

Al Roker's seen several celebrities during his time at TODAY — but even he was a big shaken after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex rode by him Saturday after their wedding!

The TODAY co-anchor was stationed along Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's carriage route through the streets of Windsor following their ceremony at St. George's Chapel, and his reaction was perfect.

"There they go!" Al said, shouting their names. "That was exciting! Wow! Oh my."

He didn't have much time to calm down before more royalty rode by.

"There goes the queen!" he shouted as Queen Elizabeth went by in a car. "Yay!"

His response didn't go unnoticed on Twitter.

What a day, Al!