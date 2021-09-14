Watch Al Roker float in zero gravity during a one-of-a-kind flight

Al Roker is floating on air.
The TODAY weatherman was beaming after he left the ground behind for a few minutes recently by experiencing weightlessness on a modified Boeing 727 dubbed the "G-Force One."
With missions by billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson driving interest in space travel and another billionaire-funded mission, the all-civilian SpaceX Inspiration 4, set to blast off later this week, Al decided to get his own taste of floating in zero gravity on TODAY Tuesday.
Al joined Matt Gohd, the CEO of Florida-based Zero Gravity Corporation, also known as Zero-G, for a ride on the company's G-Force One to experience zero gravity on a plane operating in federally-designated airspace.
"We give people that dream of what it's like to be an astronaut," Gohd told Al.
A ride with Zero-G, which provided the trip for free to Al and a crew from NBC News, starts at $7,500 for anyone who wants to experience weightlessness. The company is also working with sponsors to pay for science, tech, engineering and math students to be able to go on zero-gravity flights.
Pilots flew in a wave formation, with Al experiencing 1.8 G's of force at the bottom of the wave and then experiencing zero gravity for a little over 20 seconds at the top of each arc. Al's flight did seven waves, giving him just over two minutes of zero gravity.
"The weirdest moment is as you hit weightlessness," Al said. "You can feel it all of a sudden, you're just released."
Normally Zero G will take customers on 15 total waves — about the limit before the benign ride can start entering a "vomit comet" territory.
It's not all just fun and games floating in the air for those on the Zero-G flights, either.
"Half of our flights are more and more research on things and how they will act in space and on the moon as we become more exploring of those places," Gohd said.
Al did his best Superman impression before tumbling back to earth.
"Thirty seconds goes by really quickly when you're weightless," he said.