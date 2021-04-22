Al Roker and his new best friend are celebrating Earth Day in style.

The budding bromance between Al and Bill Nye the Science Guy was on full display on TODAY Thursday as they promoted environmental protection by lending a hand with some Earth Day efforts around New York City.

Nye, 65, and Al, 66, looked like old childhood friends as they rode bikes together to the Roosevelt Island tram, planted a tree and helped clean up a park with volunteers taking part in the Great Global Cleanup at hundreds of sites around the world on Thursday.

Bill Nye and Al Roker on New York City's Roosevelt Island tram. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

As they headed off to the tram, naturally Nye dropped some science knowledge, explaining, "A bicycle is the most efficient machine known." He added that he even took a bike and the train to get to the TODAY show on Thursday morning.

"I bike to work here and there, I love doing it," Al added. "You get connected to nature."

Observing the dynamic duo from the studio, TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie quipped, "I could watch them all day!"

“Here’s what’s happening in your neck of the woods!”



☀️ @BillNye with the weather assist this morning ☀️ pic.twitter.com/jIcNCJ6ANO — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 22, 2021

Nye even got to deliver part of Al's signature line that always ends his weather forecasts, telling viewers at home, "Here's what's happening in your neck of the woods."

Al Roker and Bill Nye the Science Guy live on TODAY. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

The popular television science educator also reminisced about taking part in the inaugural Earth Day in 1970 while he was living in the nation's capital.

"Yes, I was a very young man," he said on TODAY. "I rode my Schwinn bicycle to the Washington Monument. In those days, we were very concerned about pollution and the river on fire in Cleveland, and nowadays pollution's a big concern, but we have so much more."

Al Roker and Bill Nye plant a tree live on TODAY. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

While progress on environmental issues has been slower than he hoped, Nye is encouraged that more Americans are aware of the effects of climate change and the responsibility to protect natural resources.

"Just that we have a presidential summit today about climate change, that's indicated slowly we've gotten the word out," he said. "It's taken years and years for people to get their head around it. Look, it's a scary thing, climate change and losing our environment."

He demonstrated the importance of everyone doing their part even if it's something small like picking up pieces of plastic on the ground to throw them away.

"It goes to show, small efforts make big, big changes," Al said.

