Air Force offensive lineman, 21, dies after experiencing 'medical emergency'

Hunter Brown, an Air Force Academy cadet and offensive lineman for the academy's football team, died Monday, Jan. 9, after experiencing a "medical emergency," the school said.

Brown, 21, was leaving his dorm for class on Monday morning when he suffered the unspecified emergency. First responders were called to the scene, the academy said in a statement, but their life-saving efforts were not successful.

"Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron," Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy superintendent, said in a statement. "The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man."

Brown of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was assigned to Cadet Squadron 16. He was majoring in management with a minor in French, the school said.

He graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School in May 2021, and completed two consecutive winning seasons with the academy's football team in 2021 and 2022.

"Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate," Troy Calhoun, head football coach for the Air Force Academy, said in a statement. "He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter.

"His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person," Calhoun continued. "We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter’s incredible soul and his family."

The academy said agents with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, along with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, will be conducting an investigation into Brown's death, a standard protocol for any on-base death.