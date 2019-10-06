Sign up for our newsletter

The spouse of a U.S. diplomat who was involved in a deadly crash in the United Kingdom has returned home, leaving the victim's family with unanswered questions.

In late August, 19-year-old Croughton native Harry Dunn was riding his motorcycle until a car traveling down the wrong side of the road collided with his bike.

NBC’s Erin McLaughlin sat down with the family of the victim at their home in central England to discuss the tragic incident.

Harry Dunn.

“He was just riding his bike and his life ended,” Tim Dunn, the victim’s father, told McLaughlin. “We know it wasn’t intentionally, but he was a good lad.”

The victim’s mother, Charlotte Charles, spoke to McLaughlin in tears, remembering her late son.

“We’ve been left with a family that’s broken,” she said. “His twin brother... who doesn’t have his twinship anymore.”

Harry's parents, Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles.

Superintendent Sarah Johnson and the Northamptonshire police confirmed via an online statement that the 42-year-old woman, who is being treated as a suspect in their investigation, fled the country.

Neither the name of the spouse nor the U.S. diplomat has been released.

“If they don’t give themselves up, then President Trump needs to do something,” Charles said.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has intervened, writing to NBC News, “I have called the U.S. ambassador to express the U.K.’s disappointment with their decision, and to urge the embassy to reconsider it.”

The U.S. embassy said that the matter is “receiving intense attention” and that diplomatic “immunity is rarely waived.”

Harry Dunn.

Dunn’s family is still grief-stricken after the accident, searching for closure.

His mother said, “We’ve been robbed of our time to grieve, we haven’t started to grieve properly yet because nothing is at rest."