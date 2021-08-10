After Tokyo Olympics, Allyson Felix reunites with daughter in adorable video

Allyson Felix has so much to celebrate, but it's the reunion with her daughter that has us tearing up.

The five-time Olympian returned home to Los Angeles Monday after a whirlwind Olympic games in Tokyo and daughter, Camryn, was waiting.

"I missed you," Felix, 35, told Camryn as she lifted her up and kissed her on the cheek.

Camryn replied, "I missed you! I like your glasses," before turning to dad, Kenneth Ferguson, and telling him she liked his shirt, which featured a photo of Felix.

Felix shared more of her homecoming celebration to her Instagram stories, which featured time with extended family, a meal from her favorite L.A. restaurant, Harold & Belle's, and cupcakes with '11' on top.

The family reunited just days after Felix became the most decorated athlete in U.S. track and field history with 11 medals. In Tokyo, Felix added to her medal collection, taking home bronze in the individual 400-meter and gold as she ran the second leg in Team USA's women's 4x400-meter relay.

After winning the relay, her final Olympic event, Felix told NBC News what she hoped her daughter, whom she affectionally calls Cammy, learned from her historic career.

"I don't think I've ever been the fastest, I've never had the world records, but I've tried my best with what I had, with character and integrity," she said. "And I think that's all we want for women in the future; that's what I want for my daughter."

Felix celebrates with her daughter Camryn after day nine of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials on June 26, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. Steph Chambers / Getty Images

Felix has credited her daughter for giving her the courage to speak up against her former sponsor, Nike, about the disparity in compensation for female athletes in the months surrounding childbirth.

"I didn't know what was going to come of it, but the one thing that really gave me the courage was being the mother of a little girl," Felix told TODAY's Savannah Guthrie earlier this month.

Before her Olympic debut in Tokyo, where family and friends were not able to support athletes, Felix wrote a powerful letter to her daughter watching at home.

"Six gold medals and three silver, yet my greatest accomplishment is you," she said. "I've had a lot of titles, but by far, mama is my favorite, and sweet girl, I want more medals. I deeply want you to see me standing on that podium with gold around my neck and know that mommy worked hard for it."