After being stalked for 15 years, one woman explains how she handled it

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Roni Jacobson met her stalker at camp when she was in her early teens – he was a couple of years older. What started out as friendship turned into stalking, bullying and more. She dealt with him for 15 years as he wrote letters to her employers and impersonated her to her to her friends by getting a replica of her email address and phone number. Jacobson tells Megyn Kelly how she dealt with it, what she learned and discusses the essay she published that helped her take her power back.