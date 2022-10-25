Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic comments

Adidas, a major business partner of Kanye West, the rapper who now goes by Ye, is cutting ties with him in the wake of "hateful and dangerous" antisemitic comments.

The sneaker giant, which has worked with West since 2013, announced on Oct. 25 that it had immediately terminated their partnership.

"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the company said in a statement. "Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

The company said it reached the decision "after a thorough review" and will end production of Yeezy-branded products and "stop all payments to Ye and his companies."

Adidas announced on Oct. 7 that it was placing its partnership with West "under review" in the wake of his antisemitic comments in interviews and on social media.

Adidas has not released specific sales numbers for West's popular Yeezy line of shoes and clothes, but industry analysts estimate they bring in up to $2 billion a year in sales, around 10% of the company's total sales.

The German company said in its statement that ending the partnership with West will have "a short-term negative impact" of up to 250 million euros ($246 million) on the company’s net income this year.

Adidas said it will take a loss of about $246 million in the short term for discontinuing its line of Yeezy sneakers after ending its partnership with Ye over his antisemitic comments. Jeremy Moeller / Getty Images

The controversy did not stop Adidas from releasing its latest Yeezy Boost sneaker this past weekend.

Adidas had been under fire for its support of West and tolerating his antisemitic comments, particularly given that it was founded in the 1920s by brothers Adolf and Rudolf Dassler, who were members of the Nazi Party during World War II.

West had even taunted Adidas on the Oct. 16 episode of the podcast “Drink Champs.”

“I can say antisemitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what? Now what?” he said.

The decision from Adidas comes after West had previously been dropped by his talent agency, CAA, for his comments about Jews. A completed documentary about him has also been shelved following his remarks. Legendary fashion house Balenciaga and mall retailer Gap also cut ties with West in recent weeks.

West doubled down on his antisemitic messages this week in a podcast interview with Jewish MIT research scientist Lex Fridman published on Oct. 24.

"It’s genocide and population control that Black people are in today in America, that is promoted by the music and the media that Black people make, that Jewish record labels get paid off of," West said.

Over the weekend, a group of neo-Nazi demonstrators hung a banner from an overpass on a Los Angeles highway showing their support for West's comments.

West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, condemned his comments on Monday.

"Hate speech is never OK or excusable," she tweeted. "I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."