Actor and pilot Harrison Ford admits making error on runway at California airport

The incident happened after Ford, 77, misheard radio instruction at Hawthorne's airport last week, a spokesperson said. The actor apologized for the error.
Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford greets fans during a Star Wars fan event in Sydney, Australia on Dec. 10, 2015.Rob Griffith / AP

By Diana Dasrath and Phil Helsel

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an incident on a runway at a Southern California airport involving a plane flown by actor and pilot Harrison Ford.

"The pilot of an Aviat Husky taxied across the runway at Hawthorne Municipal Airport Friday afternoon while another aircraft was performing a touch-and-go landing" last week, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The Husky was piloted by Ford. It crossed the western edge of the runway while the other plane was taking off around 3,600 feet to the east, the agency said.

A spokeswoman for the "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" star, 77, said "no one was injured and there was never any danger of a collision."

Ford "crossed the airport's only runway in his aircraft after he misheard a radio instruction" from air traffic control, Ford's spokeswoman said in a statement.

"He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to ATC for the error," the spokeswoman said. "The purpose of the flight was to maintain currency and proficiency in the aircraft."

In 2017, Ford mistakenly landed on a taxiway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County while piloting his yellow single-engine Aviat Husky.

The actor flew over the top of an American Airlines 737 with 110 passengers on board that was preparing to taxi into position for takeoff.

The FAA investigated, and Ford was not fined or required to undergo remedial pilot training following the incident, NBC News reported at the time.

Ford was said by sources to have been extremely apologetic and met with FAA investigators.

He is a collector of vintage aircraft and has held a private pilot’s license for more than 20 years.

In March 2015, he was injured when his World War II-era trainer crashed on a Los Angeles golf course.

Hawthorne is a city in southwest Los Angeles County.

