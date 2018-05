Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Megyn Kelly TODAY welcomes NBC’s Craig Melvin, Marisa Guthrie of The Hollywood Reporter and MSNBC analyst Zerlina Maxwell for a roundtable discussion of ABC’s cancellation of Roseanne Barr’s hit show in the wake of her racist tweet. “They had to know that someday they would be in this situation with her,” Guthrie says.