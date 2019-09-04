New 911 audio released Wednesday describes the moments after Kevin Hart was seriously injured in a car crash early Sunday morning, an accident that left the comedian with "major back injuries."

On the audio that was provided by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, an unknown female believed to be calling from Hart's home can be heard telling the dispatcher, "I need someone to come get him." The "him" is presumed to be Hart.

When asked what happened, the caller responded, "I don't know what happened. He's just here. He's not coherent at all."

She added that the victim didn't receive treatment, and that "he can't move."

Responding to questions from the dispatcher, the woman explained that the accident happened "like, 20 minutes ago," and "outside of our gated community." She also revealed that the victim had injured something on his back.

In a separate 911 call released by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, a driver who pulled over to assist after the accident described the situation to a dispatcher.

The eyewitness can be heard saying that a passenger is "stuck" and that he "looks like he is hurting."

"They're both awake," he added. "It looks like the passenger is stuck in the car. The driver is out of the car but he looks a little hurt. I think the top of the car is crushed."

It's unclear if the witness was describing Hart or the third passenger in the car, Rebecca Broxterman.

Police say that Hart was a passenger in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda in Calabasas, California, when the driver, Jared Black, lost control of the vehicle. The car rolled into a ditch, shattering the windshield and causing the roof to cave in.

A photo of the mangled car obtained by NBC News shows that the accident sheared off the top of the car above the passenger area.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Black "immediately lost control" when he drove onto a highway before the car "left the road and rolled over down the embankment."

The third person in the car at the time of the accident, Black’s fiancée, Broxterman, did not have any serious injuries. Officials also say alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The accident remains under investigation by police.

Hart is expected to make a full recovery. His wife, Eniko Parrish, told TMZ on Monday, "He's gonna be just fine."